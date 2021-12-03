Police ramp up patrols to keep Eastbourne safe at night

Dedicated teams will be covering Eastbourne, Wealden, Rother, Lewes and Hastings on Friday and Saturday night, focussing on areas where people have reported feeling unsafe using the Street Safe app, throughout December and into the New Year.

The Street Safe app is a pilot service that allows people, particularly women and girls, to anonymously tell police about public places where they have felt or feel unsafe, because of environmental issues such as street lighting, abandoned buildings or vandalism and/or because of some behaviours like being followed or verbally abused.

Police in East Sussex, responding to the concerns of the public and a recent rise in reports of crime associated with pubs and clubs, have now launched Project WAVE – an initiative aimed at allowing people to enjoy the night-time economy without fear for their safety.

Project WAVE (Wellbeing and Vulnerability Engagement) will see dedicated officers patrol the main routes out of town, safeguarding vulnerable people and challenging inappropriate or suspicious behaviour.

Inspector Kara Tombling said, “Project WAVE is an excellent opportunity for us to reassure people, particularly women and girls, that we understand and are listening to their concerns around safety during the night-time economy.

“Data from the Street Safe app allows us to build a unique picture of where people feel unsafe in our community, and work on reducing this fear through an increased police presence in these areas and dedicated, proactive patrols.

“As well as providing reassurance, these officers will be able to officer guidance and support and we encourage anyone feeling unsafe to stop and speak with them. T

“hey are there to help you, so please have that conversation if you have any concerns.”

They will maintain a visible presence at taxi offices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of anyone who may be vulnerable, particularly through alcohol consumption.

Through engagement, officers will also promote the Ask for Angela campaign which allows people who feel unsafe in a pub, bar or club to discreetly seek help by approaching venue staff and asking for Angela.

The code indicates to staff that the person requires help and a trained member of staff will then come to their aid.