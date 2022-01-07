The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (January 6), heard Mark Shepherd, a police officer who lived in Mill Road, London, was found at the bottom of Beachy Head on August 24 last year.

A GP report from Dr Alexander Lai made historic references to depression and heavy drinking. At one point Mr Shepherd was on anti depressants and struggled to sleep, complaining of stress at work.

However, when Mr Shepherd was last seen on March 20 2021 he was on no medication and was teetotal, the inquest heard.

Police officer found dead at cliffs near Eastbourne

Police were called just before midday on August 24 and Mr Shepherd’s body was recovered shortly after by emergency services, detective sergeant Ross Bartlett confirmed.

Toxicology reports found small levels of alcohol in his system.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze confirmed Mr Shepherd took his own life.