Police looking for missing Eastbourne man

Police are concerned for a missing man from Eastbourne.

David Reid was last seen on Tuesday (January 7) outside Bill’s Cafe in Seaside (not the Bill’s Restaurant in Terminus Road).

David Reid

The 50-year-old was described by police as white, 5’ 10”, stocky with short shaven brown and greying hair, a brown unkempt beard and was last seen wearing a dark coloured woollen hat, a red outdoor waterproof coat with the hood up, and appeared to be wearing multiple layers underneath.

Police said Mr Reid had a full black rucksack which had dark green fabric on the front, a red foam mat and a dark coloured bag possibly containing a sleeping bag.

PC Luke Stanwick said, “We are concerned about David as we believe he could be sleeping rough in the area.

“If anyone has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can report it online or ring 101 quoting serial 609 of 08/01. Or call 999 in case of an emergency.

