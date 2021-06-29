Police issue another photo of man, 86, missing in Eastbourne after confirmed sighting

Eric Coldridge was last seen at a hotel in Devonshire Place, Eastbourne at about 8pm on Monday, June 28.

The new photo shows him nearby shortly after he left his hotel.

A search throughout the area went on throughout the night, according to police, with appeals including Eric’s photo on social media.

Police have issued this new picture of Eric Coldridge. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210629-180003001

Eric is a visitor to the town and may be confused, police said. He has no money and no phone.

He is 5ft 8in, slim, with greying hair, and was wearing a navy top, now known to be dark navy with white stripes, and beige trousers.

The intensive search continues to focus on the seafront area, after a confirmed sighting of Eric chatting to fisherman at the end of Eastbourne pier at about 2.15pm on Tuesday afternoon, 29 June, but other areas are still being searched, police said.

Assistance has been given by volunteer individuals and groups including the Sussex Community Search Team and Sussex Search and Rescue (SusSAR).

Sussex Police said Eric Coldridge is a visitor to the town and 'may be confused'.

Inspector Steve Shimmons said: “It is encouraging that we have a confirmed sighting of Eric, but it has now been nearly 24 hours since he disappeared. He must be very tired and disoriented and as another night approaches rain is setting in.”