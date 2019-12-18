Police in Eastbourne advise public to secure garages after recent break-ins

Police are advising Eastbourne residents on home security after a spate of garage break-ins.

Break-ins at garages in Wannock Road, Bridgemere Road and Brydes Close have all been reported from last night (Tuesday), according to police.

Eastbourne Police said on Twitter, ”We are advising residents to check their garage security – checking locks for insecurities. Additional patrols in the affected areas have been increased and will continue.”

