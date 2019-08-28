Police helicopter search for missing student after bag found at Eastbourne cliffs

The police helicopter was sent to search for a missing man from India whose belongings were found at the top of Beachy Head.

Police are looking into the potential disappearance of Ujwal Seiharsha Sanne, 24, who had been studying in London.

A bag containing his belongings was found at the top of the cliffs on Wednesday (August 21), police said, and an area search was launched with the police helicopter. But the student was not found.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Sussex Police is continuing its investigation into the full circumstances of the missing man and are working on two hypothesis – the bag was left at the location by accident or he has fallen from the cliffs.”

Anyone who has seen Ujwal since August 21 or has any information on his disappearance, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting 485 21/08.

According to the Times of India, Ujwal is said to be completing a masters in artificial intelligence at Queen Mary University, having moved to London in 2018.

He was reported to have last spoken to his mother on August 21.