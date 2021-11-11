Police donate £500 to Eastbourne scout group

1st Old Town Scout Group said it is one of the few groups in Eastbourne that still use traditional troop tents made from canvas, and it said the £500 donation will go towards the cleaning and maintenance of these tents and the large kitchen tent.

The ceremony took place at Bushy Wood, Hailsham with Group Scout Leader Michael Standen, PS Amanda Hover and a handful of the cubs and scouts in attendance.

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

