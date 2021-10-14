Police close Eastbourne home after ‘repeated’ anti-social behaviour complaints

Sussex Police said they have taken out a closure order on an address in Etchingham Road following ‘significant’ concerns raised around drugs, noise, damage and other issues coming from the flat.

A police spokesperson said, “This order has come after intensive efforts were made to find alternative ways to resolve these problems, however the nature of them meant that there was little other choice but to close the property down.”

This power, given to police under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, allows officers to ‘act quickly’ to protect victims and communities from properties that are causing nuisance or disorder.

Officers said the order has allowed police to remove all people from the property and take control of it to give residents a break from the issues that were being reported.

A magistrate heard the case on October 13 and was satisfied evidence obtained by Eastbourne Police was sufficient to allow a closure order to be granted.

Ed Faulkner, neighbourhood police sergeant for the area, said, “This action has not been taken lightly, and has been carefully considered balancing the needs of all residents as well as the landlord and others.

“However, the complaints that were being received demonstrated a persistent nuisance to nearby residents, many of whom were vulnerable, or who had young children.

“Sussex Police takes action whenever it can to resolve these matters, and we will not hesitate to take steps to make our communities safer and more pleasant for everyone.