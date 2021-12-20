Police advice to Eastbourne residents to prevent Christmas burglaries

Police have offered tips to Eastbourne residents to help stay safe from burglars this festive season.

People have been urged to avoid leaving presents under their Christmas tree if they are visible from windows or doors.

Officers have also suggested that residents do not leave boxes for new electronics or other items outside their homes, as it could make them an easy target for post-holiday burglars.

People are being urged to break down boxes and remove labels before putting them in the bin.

Sussex Police has also encouraged residents to register the Christmas gifts they receive with their home insurance provider and with property registering websites.