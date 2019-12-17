Polegate sports club gather around a different kind of table for Christmas lunch

Members of a Polegate sports club gathered around a different kind of table to enjoy a pre-Christmas lunch.

Polegate Table Tennis Club put their bats down and gathered around the dining table to enjoy a pre-Christmas lunch last week.

Polegate Table Tennis Club put down their paddles to get together at the dining table this Christmas

Club members sat down for a three course festive menu at The Lansdowne Hotel, Kind Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne.

Michael Savill, a member of the club, said: “The Lansdowne are to be congratulated on their outstanding service.”

The club meets twice a week on Tuesday and Wednesday at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road, Eastbourne and has been running since 1968.

Since moving to the venue in 2010, its membership has doubled in size to 30 league members and an additional six casual players.

For more information about the club, visit its website.