Polegate man jailed for string of sex offences

Mark Hylands. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211217-141840001

Mark Hylands, 38, of Bramley Road in Polegate, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on December 1, having been convicted of seven offences of sexual assault and three of exposure, Sussex Police confirmed.

He was found not guilty of three other sexual assaults and one of exposure.

The court heard Hylands had engaged in ‘sexualised and offensive behaviour’ against women, as well as carrying out specific sexual assaults and exposing himself to them.

He has now started a prison sentence totalling 30 months.

Police confirmed he will be a registered sex offender indefinitely. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last until further court order, prohibiting him from contacting his victims.

Detective Sergeant Chris Milner of Hastings CID said, “This investigation was successfully carried out by our investigator Lucy Marshall,

“It shows how we will actively take every opportunity to pursue those who prey upon and assault women, and the support we can give victims to help ensure they can provide their evidence and attend court.”