Polegate man has Only Fools and Horses-themed funeral

Jim Goddard, 74, passed away in June and was a huge fan of the TV programme, according to his son.

Tony Goddard said, “He loved it, he absolutely loved it. He was always watching it.

“He would have laughed his head off.”

Jim Goddard's Only Fools and Horses themed funeral. SUS-210408-150952001

Jim’s wife Barbara and son Tony came up with the idea after speaking to staff at Co-op Funeralcare.

Tony said, “It was left as a surprise for the day to put smiles on people’s faces.

“They literally couldn’t believe it. It definitely made their day.

“It was a nice send off for him.”

Jim Goddard with some of his grandchildren. SUS-210408-150621001

Mr Goddard, who worked as a chauffeur as well as in a car dealership, was a ‘happy-go-lucky guy’, according to his son.

Tony, who lives in Eastbourne, said, “He was a bit like Del Boy and Rodney.

“He absolutely adored all of his 16 grandchildren.

“He absolutely loved them to bits.”

Jim Goddard's Only Fools and Horses themed funeral. SUS-210408-150906001

Tony said he wanted to thank Angela, Barbara and Chris for their help with the funeral as well as Only Fools and Hearses for the vehicle.