Plans for new accessible changing spaces and toilets in Eastbourne shopping centre

Langney Shopping Centre said back in January that changes would be coming in terms of the toilets, and now the centre has announced plans for a partnership scheme which will affect the ground floor facilities.

The scheme is being introduced as part of a partnership bid for a Match Funding grant support from a government changing places scheme.

Shopping centre manager Neil Avis, said, “We have been working with Langney Councillor Alan Shuttleworth and officers from Eastbourne Borough Council to put forward a bid for some government support for the project.

Langney Shopping Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191024-105544008

“We recognise the importance of providing more accessible toilets for those people who use the centre, which is a community hub for Langney.”

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth said, “These proposals are the culmination of months of work. I pay tribute to the Eastbourne Access Group who have been pressing for improvements for a long time.

“When this new provision is in place it will be a tremendous benefit for those people who have disabilities and mobility problems and for families with young children and babies.”

The scheme involves a bid for some of the cost from central government as part of a national changing places programme. The bid is being submitted by Eastbourne Borough Council and also includes a bid for a changing places toilet in the Congress Theatre.

Langney Shopping Centre manager Neil Avis (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191024-105415008

The Eastbourne Access Group fully supports the bid for funding for changing places in Eastbourne.

Brian Day, chairman of the group said, “Changing places facilities are urgently needed at Langney Shopping Centre and in the Congress Theatre as well as in other locations.

“Changing places facilities at Langney shopping centre would transform the shopping and eating out experience at Langney for disabled adults, young people and their families.