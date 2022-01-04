Plan to add ‘No Right Turn’ outside Langney Shopping Centre receives support from local councillors

Alan Shuttleworth, Langney County councillor, is supporting a request from Langney Shopping Centre that East Sussex County Council place a ‘No Right Turn’ sign outside of Langney Shopping Centre.

The plan proposes that the sign is put outside the shopping centre on the road into Langney Rise to stop vehicles having a short distance to the roundabout and proceeding down the southwards carriageway.

Councillor Shuttleworth said, “There have been accidents and near misses at this location as drivers get frustrated by the long wait and take unnecessary risks.

“I would support this change as it would not only make the situation safer during busy periods and with little inconvenience, but would reduce the queuing to leave the Shopping Centre as vehicles would turn left as soon as a gap in traffic appears.”

Langney Shopping Centre Administrative Officer, Michelle Agnew met with councillors Alan Shuttleworth and Josh Babarinde to discuss the problem.

She said, “Not long ago we had a serious accident, and difficulties getting out into Langney Rise can lead to long queues. A No Right Turn sign would help reduce congestion and would be much safer.”

Councillor Josh Babarinde, {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/new-lib-dem-candidate-for-eastbournes-next-mp-battle-announced-3441759| who became the Lib Dem candidate for Eastbourne MP in November, said, “Queuing congestion also leads to more air pollution. The suggestion from the Shopping Centre makes absolute sense.”

Councillor Shuttleworth is seeking a site meeting with East Sussex County Council Highways and Road Safety officers with the Langney Shopping Centre management team to consider this suggestion.