Plan submitted to build two national chains in Eastbourne

A plan has been submitted to put a Starbucks and a Greggs by a major road in Eastbourne.

The plan outlines the ‘erection of two coffee shops with drive-through facilities’ by the ‘land at Tesco car park, 21 Lottbridge Drove’.

There is also expected to be ‘associated landscaping, car parking and pedestrian access’ along with relocation of the click and collect facility, reconfiguration of the car park and internal car park access and relocation of the recycling area.

The plan for Starbucks and Greggs in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-210909-125144001

The application has been submitted by ‘S.Berry’ from Tesco Stores Ltd and Life Property Eastbourne Ltd.

The plans see the car park reduce in capacity from 545 bays to 487 – within the Tesco car park and proposed development.

There will be 34 car parking spaces within the development including three disabled bays, four waiting bays, four electric vehicle charging spaces – along with infrastructure to be provided for an additional four spaces – and eight cycle spaces.

Starbucks will have a floor space of 2,000sqft and Greggs will have a floor space of 1,800sqft.

If the application is approved, the two companies are expected to create approximately 30 new jobs between them – of which around 60 per cent will be full-time positions.