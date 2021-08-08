Pictures show Eastbourne Pride

NewsPeopleEastbourne Pride. Photo: Jon Rigby Pictures show Eastbourne PridePeople across Eastbourne celebrated the town’s Pride on Saturday, August 7.By Sam Dixon-FrenchSunday, 8th August 2021, 4:16 pm These pictures, taken by Jon Rigby, show people enjoying the event and having fun.1. Eastbourne Pride. Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo2. Eastbourne Pride. Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo3. Eastbourne Pride. Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photo4. Eastbourne Pride. Photo: Jon Rigby Buy photoPrideEastbourneJon RigbyNext Page Page 1 of 2