Eastbourne Pride. Photo: Jon Rigby

Pictures show Eastbourne Pride

People across Eastbourne celebrated the town’s Pride on Saturday, August 7.

By Sam Dixon-French
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:16 pm

These pictures, taken by Jon Rigby, show people enjoying the event and having fun.

