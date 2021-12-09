ESFRS on-call firefighters. SUS-210912-114800001

PICTURES: Meet the new East Sussex on-call firefighters

Six new on-call firefighters joined East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS) on November 12 after intensive training. On-call firefighters are ordinary people that combine their day jobs with being on call for Fire and Rescue situations and emergencies. Crew manager James Peel said, “Every single delegate put in 100 per cent effort and enthusiasm, which led to all six passing successfully. I am confident that the positive attitude they showed during their training will be carried forward to their home stations. I wish them luck with their future development and responding within the community.” All photos from ESFRS.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:53 am

Sami Alalawi (based at Seaford 86) Occupation - Electrician and plumber Interests - Boxing and motorcross. A father to a 12-year-old son. SUS-210912-110550001

Sian Heather (based at Pevensey 77) Occupation - Graphic and content designer Interests - I play semi-professional football, compete in athletic competitions and have recently completed a body building competition. SUS-210912-110622001

Nate Palmer (based at Seaford 86) Occupation - Builder and plumber Interests - I love travelling and often go backpacking. I also play rugby. SUS-210912-110644001

Kevin Smith (based at Bexhill 73) Occupation - Garden centre manager Interests - I like going for runs at least three times a week. I follow motor GP and football. SUS-210912-110611001

