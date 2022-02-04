PICTURES: Inside Eastbourne RNLI’s ‘Diamond Jubilee’ and lifeboat station

With Eastbourne RNLI celebrating its 200th anniversary this month, the Herald has captured pictures from inside the lifeboat station and the ‘Diamond Jubilee’. In 2012, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, visited Eastbourne and named the new lifeboat in honour of the Queen’s 60 years on the throne.
1.
Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220202-172300008
2.
Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220202-172312008
3.
Eastbourne RNLI coxswain Mark Sawyer (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220202-171922008
4.
Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee at Sovereign Harbour (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220202-172237008
