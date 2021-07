Next phase of major Eastbourne town centre improvement works approved

News you can trust since 1865

Gianni's 'pinsa' launch included a big spread of antipasti. Photo from Aleksandra Gatta. SUS-210720-172513001

Gianni's 'pinsa' launch included a big spread of antipasti. Photo from Aleksandra Gatta. SUS-210720-172557001

Gianni's 'pinsa' launch included a big spread of antipasti. Photo from Aleksandra Gatta. SUS-210720-172635001