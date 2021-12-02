PICTURES: Eastbourne Christmas tree lights turned on

PICTURES: Eastbourne’s Winterland ice rink and Christmas village open to the public

Eastbourne nursery to close at the end of term in ‘devastatingly sad’ decision

News you can trust since 1865

The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne SUS-210112-173115001

The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne SUS-210112-173152001

The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne SUS-210112-170529001