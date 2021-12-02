The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne SUS-210112-171211001

PICTURES: Eastbourne Christmas tree lights turned on

The lights on the Christmas tree in Eastbourne town centre were turned on yesterday (Wednesday, December 1). The tree, which is in Terminus Road, is the UK’s first ever outdoor interactive Christmas tree, according to Your Eastbourne BID. More than 9,000 lights make up the tree, which was turned on following performances from students at Ratton School.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:18 pm

1.

The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

2.

The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

3.

The Christmas tree in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

4.

EastbourneBID
