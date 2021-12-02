Page 1 of 3
PICTURES: Eastbourne Christmas tree lights turned on
The lights on the Christmas tree in Eastbourne town centre were turned on yesterday (Wednesday, December 1). The tree, which is in Terminus Road, is the UK’s first ever outdoor interactive Christmas tree, according to Your Eastbourne BID. More than 9,000 lights make up the tree, which was turned on following performances from students at Ratton School.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:16 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:18 pm