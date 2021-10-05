Page 1 of 2
PICTURES: Eastbourne AM Rotary Club ‘Breakaway Weekend’
Eastbourne’s AM Rotary Club teamed up with SASBAH - The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus – to hold its annual Breakaway Weekend on September 25–26 at Lodge Hill in Pulborough. The weekend was for people with disabilities and extra needs, filled with exciting activities like abseiling and zip wires. Rom Sanglaji, CEO of SASBAH, said, “Members of the SASBAH community really needed this weekend after the challenges of covid. Breakaway is a great partnership between Rotary and a charity, making a real difference to people’s young lives.” Photos by Rom Sanglaji.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:09 pm