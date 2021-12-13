Page 1 of 3
PICTURES: Charity Santa walk takes place in Eastbourne
Eastbourne residents took part in a ‘Santa walk’ on Saturday, December 11. The walk was organised by the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour, which is appealing for new members, and was the first event of its kind by the group. Money raised from the walk is set to go to Eastbourne RNLI and Care for the Carers. Pictures from the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour and Ellethea Bray.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:38 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:43 pm