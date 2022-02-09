PICTURES: Celebrations as in-person graduation ceremonies return for University of Brighton students

More than 3,500 students and their friends and families have started to descend on the Brighton Centre for the University of Brighton's graduation ceremonies.

There will be around a dozen ceremonies held for the students this week – marking the return of in-person events after two years of online graduation ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. Many of the first happy graduates headed to the seafront for the traditional ‘mortarboard toss’ with their classmates to mark the end of their studies.

A university spokesman said: "The return of in-person ceremonies this week marks a welcome opportunity for students to celebrate – and for the University as a whole to recognise the incredible resilience, hard work and talent they showed during an immensely challenging time. Those stepping up to receive their degrees range in age from 19 to 76 and include people from 105 countries, underlining the global impact of the University of Brighton's alumni cohort which now numbers 180,000 around the world."

Professor Debra Humphris, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said: “Graduation is always a high point of the year for everyone at the university – this year perhaps more than ever. It is a moment to reflect on a special time that is coming to an end. But it is also an opportunity to look forward to what lies ahead. We know that all our graduating students will take the skills, knowledge and values that they have developed here at Brighton into their future careers and future lives.”

The university currently has three campuses in Brighton – Moulsecoomb, City and Falmer – and one in Eastbourne.

Scroll down for more photos and if you would like your photos to be included in our gallery, send them to [email protected]

1. Seafront celebrations for University of Brighton students who have attended their graduation ceremony in Brighton Photo: University of Brighton Photo Sales

2. Product Design students celebrate after their graduation ceremony at The Brighton Centre this week Photo/Alex Witty Photo Sales

3. Alex Witty graduated with 1st Class Honours in Product Design with Professional Experience BSc Photo Sales

4. Students from the University of Brighton posed for photos on deckchairs and a replica Brighton beach inside The Brighton Centre Photo: Thanks to Alex Witty Photo Sales