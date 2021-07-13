PICTURE GALLERY: Hundreds take part in Starlight Stroll event for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

The 7th annual Starlight Stroll took part during the afternoon and early evening and saw a slightly longer walk than usual to enable full social distancing measures to be put in place.

Starting at Princes Park, the walk went all the way to the Italian Gardens at Holywell, where participants laid a lantern on the lawn before returning to the start line.

The lanterns were lit with tea lights and by the end of the evening a beautiful twinkling memorial garden lit up the evening.

Lotti Prangnell from the St Wilfrid’s fundraising team said: “We are so grateful to everyone who signed up took part and raised money for the event – the total is so far at over £38,000. And we are very appreciative of all the staff and volunteers who gave up their time to be at Starlight Stroll despite the rainy weather.

“It is always a moving day and brings home the value of the work that the hospice does for our community. A particular highlight for me was going to visit the Italian Gardens at the end of the evening as it just looked so beautiful.”

