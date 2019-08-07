PICTURE GALLERY: Eastbourne Guides celebrate 30th international camp

Eastbourne’s Guides have celebrated 30 years since the opening of East Sussex’s first ever international camp.

Around 550 girls, including those from Eastbourne, made new friends from other countries and joined in with many activities which were linked to the theme of Sussex By The Sea at Olave International Camp 2019. The camp, at Blackland Farm, was opened by adventurer and Girlguiding ambassador Sally Kettle.

