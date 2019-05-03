Pick up free limited edition comic books and meet 2000AD and Judge Dredd artists at Eastbourne sketch and sign event

Comic fans are in for a treat in Eastbourne this bank holiday weekend with two events taking place at Scorch.

On May 4 the shop will host a free event for Comic Book Day celebrating beloved characters and stories with fans old and new with free limited edition comic books.

Some of the titles available on the day include Doctor Who, Avengers, Stranger Things, Riverdale, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bob’s Burgers, Minecraft and My Hero Academia.

Eastbourne’s own Scorch Comics, in Grove Road, will be marking the occasion by giving away hundreds of free comics, hosting both a cosplay contest and a sign and sketch event featuring world-famous artists and industry legends.

Known for their pop-up events, Scorch’s extravaganza on Saturday (May 4) won’t be the first time the shop has hosted genre legends and this weekend of festivities with signing events on both Saturday and Monday (May 6) feature Scorch’s best and biggest line-up yet.

To celebrate the release of its free comics on Saturday, Scorch hosts 2000AD’s Boo Cook for a special sketch and sign event. While on bank holiday Monday (May 6), Scorch welcomes both Chris Weston, Boo Cook to sign alongside the critically acclaimed DC Comics artist Liam Sharp.

Free Comic Book Day is on Saturday (May 4) from 2pm to 6pm. Liam Sharp, Chris Weston and Boo Cook’s bank holiday megasigning is on Monday (May 6), from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Both events are completely free-to-attend and family-friendly.