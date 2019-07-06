Photos show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie at christening

Two photos from the christening of baby Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, have been released to the public.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in front of close family and friends today.

Prince Harry and Meghan decided to exclude the press and public from the special day - but have now released two official photos from the occasion to the public.

These were taken by photographer Chris Allerton.

One of the photos is a group shot taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Pictured seated from left to right are The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge.

Official photo from baby Archie's christening. Photo: Chris Allerton/Sussex Royal

Pictured standing from left to right are The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, The Duke of Cambridge.

The second official photo is a tender black and white of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding baby Archie close to them.

The royal couple have decided to keep the names of Archie's godparents private, in a step away from convention.

According to the BBC, this is because it is understood that the chosen godparents are private individuals and not public figures.

