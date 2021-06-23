Pevensey caravan park attempts to provide low-cost homes

The owner of Warren Wood caravan park in Hailsham Road has submitted plans to Wealden District Council to change the use of nine of its mobile homes to be for full residential use instead of being limited to temporary holiday homes.

The park currently has 24 mobile homes and if plans are approved nine of them would be used for full residential use – there would be no overall increase in the number of homes on site.

According to the plans, this is ‘to meet an increasing need for low-cost homes within this area’ and there is a ‘shortfall of available housing land within Wealden District’.

Warren Wood caravan park. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210623-150104001

Plans say, “The proposals do not involve any change to the existing homes, to the external appearance of the site or to the car parking arrangements serving these nine homes.

“In this case, the proposal provides a quick solution to adding to the housing stock and this form of development that provides low-cost housing should be encouraged.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until July 9.