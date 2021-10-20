Pevensey Bay flood warning issued

Tomorrow’s (Thursday, October 21) tide is expected to be 20cm higher.

The Government said for two hours either side of high water, 12.11am and 12.21pm, beach top properties at Pevensey Bay will be affected by spray caused by waves.

The road at Herbrand Walk may flood and could be impassable to traffic, according to the Government.

Flooding by Herbrand Walk SUS-201115-170439001

A Government spokesperson said, “Tide levels should fall from Friday (October 22). We continue to monitor the forecast.

“To protect property from flooding, at low tide, Pevensey Coastal Defence Ltd will maintain the condition of the shingle beach.

“Avoid Pevensey beach at high tide. Spray and waves will contain and scatter shingle which is dangerous.