Petitions to save Eastbourne medical centre ‘sabotaged’

A group says it fears sabotage after its petitions to save an Eastbourne medical centre were removed.

East Sussex Save the NHS Campaign has placed sheets against the planned closure of the station walk-in centre around town.

Eastbourne Station Health Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

But recently, organisers say the sheets have been removed, and in one location the petition, surveys, and box provided for completed surveys, were all removed by someone not involved in the campaign.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Save the NHS said, “We fear there is an attempt to sabotage our campaign. Whoever is doing this is preventing local people from voicing their opposition to the walk-in centre’s closure.

“And, from going out in the town centre collecting signatures, it seems the vast majority of our town’s residents feel very strongly about keeping our walk-in centre.

“The general public have paid for the NHS through taxation – this is OUR NHS and OUR Walk-In Centre. Surely, we should have a say on its possible closure?”

People can still access the petition at the Kingfisher pub in Langney, Seaside Community Hub, and at Pebble Records in Gildredge Road.

Alternatively, view the petition online at www.change.org/p/eastbourne-hailshamand-seaford-ccg-halt-the-closure-of-the-gp-walk-in-centre-at-eastbourne-station

