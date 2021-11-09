Personal items and cash taken from Eastbourne address in distraction burglary

Officers said they received a report of a distraction burglary in Hazelwood Avenue on Wednesday, November 3 at around 2.30pm

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Two males, one described as around 30-40 years of age, tanned, dark hair, clean shaven, approximately 5’9 wearing a workman’s green/grey jacket and dirty brown boots have distracted the victim advising there were loose tiles on their roof.

“Whilst being distracted by the first male, a second male has entered the victim’s home and taken personal items including cash.”

Police said information about a vehicle and further details have been passed to officers and investigations are being carried out.

Residents and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

The spokesperson added, “There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.