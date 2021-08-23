Penny farthing world championship race takes places in Eastbourne

A group of penny farthing cyclists raced in Eastbourne as part of the world championship.

Cyclists made their way up to Beachy Head from the Grand Hotel in King Edward’s Parade as part of the Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb.

The weekend of activities started on Friday, August 21 although a number of cyclists took part in a 20-mile social ride visiting local pubs before returning to Stream Farm for a barbecue the following day.

Cyclists race up to Beachy Head from Eastbourne for the Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb 2021. Picture from Jon Santa Cruz. SUS-210823-110424001

According to the race’s Facebook page, the Beachy Head Penny Farthing Hill Climb took place on Sunday, August 22.

A new world record was set by Roger Davies from Teesside who travelled 4.69km in 13.34 minutes, including an elevation of 146 metres.

Members of The League of Ordinary Riders, a penny farthing cyclist group, took part in the competition.

Members of The League of Ordinary Riders, a Penny Farthing Cyclist group, practise for the Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb. Picture from Jon Santa Cruz SUS-210823-110445001

Roger Davis, from Teesside, winner of Penny Farthing World Championships Climb at Beachy Head. Picture from Jon Santa Cruz SUS-210823-110456001

Cyclists race up to Beachy Head from Eastbourne for the Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb 2021. Picture from Jon Santa Cruz. SUS-210823-110410001

Members of The League of Ordinary Riders, a Penny Farthing Cyclist group, practise for the Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb. Picture from Jon Santa Cruz SUS-210823-111943001

A cyclist races up to Beachy Head from Eastbourne for the Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb 2021. Picture from Jon Santa Cruz SUS-210823-112015001