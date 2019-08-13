Pedestrians are walking out in front of buses in Eastbourne town centre

Pedestrians have been spotted walking out in front of buses as the new bus lane causes some confusion in Eastbourne town centre.

The lane has been gradually unveiled in Terminus Road in recent months as part of the major improvements to the town.

Buses and pedestrians in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190813-114131001

With its grey brick surface, matching the new pavements, it is meant as a shared space – but many pedestrians have been spotted walking out in front of buses, seemingly unaware of the danger.

The Herald’s photographer Jon Rigby snapped numerous people who he said were either on their phones or chatting and just walked straight into the road.

He overheard one person saying “I didn’t realise buses came down here. I thought this was a paved walking area.”

And another person said, “Why is that bus coming down here?”

Buses and pedestrians in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190813-113842001

East Sussex County Council, which is in charge of the work, has been contacted for comment.

