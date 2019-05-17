Passenger hospitalised after falling onto tracks at Eastbourne station

Emergency services were called and trains were at a standstill after a man fell from the platform from Eastbourne station onto the tracks last night (May 16).

British Transport Police said it was called at 9.09pm 'to a report of a casualty on the tracks at Eastbourne station'.

Emergency services at Eastbourne station after reports of a person falling onto the tracks (Photograph: Dan Jessup)

A BTP spokesperson said: "Enquiries revealed he slipped and fell from the platform and landed in front of a stationary train. The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a shoulder injury."

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that we were called to reports a person had fallen onto the tracks at Eastbourne railway station, shortly after 9pm last night.

"Ambulance crews including our HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) attended the scene and the person was treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital."

At 9.19pm Southern Rail tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Eastbourne all lines are blocked. Services running to and from this station will be cancelled or delayed."