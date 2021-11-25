Part of Eastbourne hotel could be brought ‘back to life’ by becoming flats

A stand-alone building in Compton Street currently forms part of the Hadleigh Hotel in Burlington Place which has been closed since Spring 2020.

Now a planning application submitted to Wealden District Council proposes to turn that building into eight self-contained one and two-bed flats, leaving the remainder of the hotel ‘unaffected’.

Plans say the building currently contains a ‘small discrete area’ of the hotel dining room and 16 bedrooms.

Plans for the Hadleigh Hotel in Eastbourne. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-211125-100635001

Flat access would come from the existing external entrance door which has access from the street and there would be bin/cycle storage at the back of the building. Residents would be expected to use on-street parking.

Plans say, “The proposals will bring the property back to life and will secure investment in its somewhat tired external appearance.

“The overall changes are modest in relation to the building, and to the effect upon the character of the Conservation Area. There will be no discernible harm to the Conservation Area and the re-use of the building will have a positive effect.

“Although the application premises form part of a hotel that has been closed for over one and a half years, the ‘loss’ of tourist accommodation has been carefully considered.

“The proposals will provide a high quality living environment.”