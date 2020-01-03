Parking restrictions in Eastbourne to last more than a month

Temporary parking restrictions, which will last for more than a month, have been placed in Eastbourne.

East Sussex County Council has placed the restrictions, which will start on January 20 and end on February 28, on both sides of Victoria Drive and both sides of Victoria Gardens in Old Town.

The council said the restrictions are to allow safe access for construction workers during ‘development works’.

