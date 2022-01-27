Paralysed Eastbourne man only able to move an eye-lid shares his story in new book

Chaseley resident Stevie Fisher tells the story of his ‘roughest ride’ in the book entitled Blinkin’ ‘Ell.

The 51-year-old had to go to extraordinary lengths to make the book a reality, recording the story of his life by blinking his left eye, the only part of his body he has been able to move since suffering the stroke in 2014.

He has what is described as locked-in syndrome.

The book had to be was written with an eye-gaze: 33,000 words blink by blink, letter by letter, to record the best and worst of his amazing life.

Stevie’s book has taken him more than three years to write using an eye-gaze, which is a laptop in a mount that also houses a camera set up to follow his left eye movements, which is how he communicates.

Stevie uses his left eye to spell out words and the eye-gaze can also predict words he is spelling.

The book is an emotional roller coaster has it follows the highs and lows of Stevie’s life.

His harrowing memoir is described by the book’s editor, Brough Scott, as being a ‘raw, boisterous, untutored, un-ghosted scrapbook of memories’.

Blinkin’ ‘Ell shares snippets of Stevie’s life and throughout the book you can see the joker has remained and as Brough warns us in the book’s foreword: “Prepare to laugh and cry – with a special emphasis on the former.”

The book will help others, as Stevie has decided to give proceeds to three different charities that reflect his interests within the equine world.

The money the book makes will be shared between The Stevie Fisher Trust, The Injured Jockey’s Fund and The Countryside Alliance.

Despite being locked-in, Stevie continues to live his life to the full and still takes a great interest his horses.

He is delighted to finally see his book in print and last week, he enjoyed a trip to Plumpton, where Mark of Gold, his part-owned horse had a win.