Pair sought over theft and fraudulent use of credit card in Eastbourne

Police wish to speak to these two people (pictured) in relation to the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card in Eastbourne.

According to police, the bank card was stolen from the victim at The Cavendish Hotel, Grand Parade, on Sunday (October 20).

The victim cancelled the card, says police, but not before it had been used at two other premises in the town.

Police believe the man and woman pictured could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises either of the people pictured, or who may have any other information relating to the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1289 of 20/10.