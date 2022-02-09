Pair quit jobs to open bar in Eastbourne

Two men from London quit their jobs to open a bar in Eastbourne town centre.

Beerarama in Bolton Road opened spontaneously on Saturday, February 5, after making the decision the day before.

Co-owner Jamie Mooney said the official opening will be on February 19 - although the bar is currently open to the public.

Beerarama owners Jamie and John (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-111534008

Mr Mooney said the bar sells Sussex-made beers, wines and gins.

He said, “We have made great efforts to stock predominantly Sussex-made products.

“For example, we will always reserve four of our six beer taps to local breweries, have a vast selection of local Sussex wines and six different Sussex gins.”

Mr Mooney, who sold his house to set up the business, said art on display in the bar is also up for sale while some is being sold to raise money for charity.

Beerarama in Bolton Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-111608008

He added, “We have, at present, approaching 200 different beers and will be expanding this selection.”

The co-owner explained that Beerarama is a ‘sit-down’ venue which closes at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar also has a live music licence and hopes to arrange Sunday afternoon gigs for local bands.

Mr Mooney said, “It is going to be predominantly snacks and the main thing I am going to be offering is I make my own pastrami.”

Beerarama customer Artist Gunter who sells his paintngs for charity (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-111632008

The co-owner said he plans to sell Reuben sandwiches.

Mr Mooney, who opened the bar with business partner John Sprigg, said, “A friend of mine, he bought a flat down here about three years ago with the intention of renting it out.

“He ended up spending all of his days off here and I ended up visiting frequently.

“I really liked it here. I surprised myself with how much I liked it so I made the choice to sell my house and quit my job.”