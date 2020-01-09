Outdoor cinema plans for Eastbourne revealed

New plans to open an outdoor cinema in Eastbourne have been revealed.

In an application to Eastbourne council, Adventure Cinema Limited states it plans to hold occasional outdoor cinema screenings in Gildredge Park.

The premises would be open from 6pm-12.30am from Monday to Sunday, and recorded or live music would be played before the screenings – but start no later than 10pm.

Food and drink, including alcohol, will be on sale no later than midnight.

Adventure Cinema currently hosts outdoor screenings at 66 locations across the UK.

The company says its events bring the “magic of film” to beautiful and unique venues across the country.

Tickets are usually booked in advance and are paperless, and people are encouraged to turn up early to grab a spot, bringing their own chairs and picnic blankets to sit on.