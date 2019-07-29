Opening of new Eastbourne Wish Tower restaurant is delayed – again

The opening of the new restaurant at the Wish Tower has been put back even further until autumn.

Bistrot Pierre, a French cuisine chain, was due to open at the seafront location in time for the international tennis tournament in Eastbourne in June.

The new Wish Tower restaurant in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Opening of new Eastbourne restaurant delayed

But it was pushed back to August and then September because of a delay in the construction – being funded with £1.2 million given to the council by former Prime Minister David Cameron’s government in the aftermath of the fire on the pier almost five years ago.

Now it has been revealed on the restaurant’s website the eatery will not be opening until November.

The delay comes after Bistrot Pierre founder Robert Beacham joined council leader David Tutt and Chamber of Commerce boss Christina Ewbank last week as the building was officially handed over to his business from the council.

Mr Beacham posted a picture on Twitter later in the day and, when asked when the eatery would open, he said early November.

He also said the iconic Wish Tower site was a stunning location.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the exterior of the restaurant nearing completion and ready for the internal fit-out to begin,” said Mr Beacham.

“On a beautiful sunny day the outlook is simply breathtaking.”

Eastbourne’s new Wish Tower restaurant takes a step closer to completion

Councillor Tutt said, “There is no doubt that this restaurant will become a seafront favourite for people from far and wide.

“The design is so eye catching and in harmony with its wonderful position overlooking the sea, downland and east to the pier and beyond.”

A council spokesperson added, “We were thrilled to hand over the new restaurant building to Bistrot Pierre on Monday (July 22) as planned.

“The internal fit-out of the restaurant can now begin in the lead up to the opening which Bistrot Pierre is planning for later this year.

“There’s no doubt that this new restaurant will soon become the number one seafront destination for eating out on the South Coast.”

Work will now begin on fitting out the interior of the Bistrot Pierre restaurant.

The eatery, which replaces the former Wish Tower Cafe and Sun Lounge, will serve provincial French food with a specific focus on fish, at the request of councillors.

