Only five days left to take part in Win a Car

There are just five days to make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to win a brand new car for just £1 this Christmas.

One lucky winner of the 20th Win A Car event at The Beacon will be chosen on Christmas Eve and take home a Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ3 worth £12,999.

The final five charities in the centre will be the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour (Friday), Children with Cancer Fund Polegate (Saturday), Sussex Police Choir (Sunday), JPK Project (Monday) and Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM (Tuesday).

Since its launch in 2000, the event has raised a total of £345,000 for local charities with the same principle that has been a constant since day one – that every single penny raised goes to charity because there are no administration charges or costs deducted by The Beacon.

Local companies and stores in the Centre have pulled out all the stops this year to donate some amazing additional prizes so some of the goodies that could be won by your £1 ticket include a 50 inch TV from Leo Leisure, two family tickets for Cineworld, an electronics bundle from Baseus and a £50 voucher donated by Print2Canvas.

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon, said, “There’s still time to win a new car, plus lots of other great prizes, for just £1. Tickets will be sold throughout Christmas Eve until we make the draw at around 4pm.”