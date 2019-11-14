Nine households in Eastbourne are celebrating after winning in the People’s Postcode Lottery

Nine people in Eastbourne are celebrating after scooping a cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Northbourne Road neighbours scooped £1,000 each when BN22 8QS was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (November 14).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations.

She said, “This is such a great surprise for our players in Eastbourne. I’m really excited for them and hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 percent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Girlguiding, which has received over £3.3 million in funding raised by players to support its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

