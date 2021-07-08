Night of live entertainment will help two Eastbourne families

SUS-210807-103208001

Eastbourne Live was due to take place on Saturday July 17, but due to the government announcement, has now been postponed until August 8.

Eastbourne fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee will be holding the variety night at Bibendum, which will feature many performers in the town.

The funds raised will go to the families of 11-year-old Alfie Bennett and six-year-old Betsy Pickett.

Alfie suffers from ALD, which is a rare condition. ALD is a build up of fatty acids in the brain. It destroys nerve cells which relay information, then shuts down the brain, the nervous system as well as the organ and limb functions.

Young Betsy has suspected Rhett syndrome, and she has lost all spoken language and is all losing some of her motor skills too. She can no longer play with toys or communicate her needs.

The evening will include performances from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett, well known singer Tom Fitzpatrick, Ratton School Irish dancers, magic man Kris Singh, well known Eastbourne performer Jade Powers, Elvis Presley tribute Andy King, Nina Hewlett as Gloria Estefan, singers Mary Grace and Hollie Poole, contemporary dancer Lewis, Elton John tribute Sam Hughes and comedy from the cast of Phoney Fools and horses.

There will also be a raffle with many local businesses donating prizes. The draw will be made by Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell and leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt.

Tickets cost £10 - please contact Don on 07791476669 or email [email protected]

The evening is being sponsored by BM Hepburn Ltd, Helix Law, Madeira, GPF Productions and Call a Cab.