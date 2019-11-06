New traffic enforcement cameras to be fitted in Eastbourne town centre

New traffic enforcement cameras will be fitted in Eastbourne town centre.

Four cameras will cover the bus lanes in Gildredge Road and Terminus Road later this month (November) and will charge drivers £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days, if they are caught in the wrong lane.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said, “When the new town centre scheme is up and running, only buses and cyclist will be allowed to travel in the bus lane on Terminus Road and Gildredge Road at any time. Taxis will also be able to use Terminus Road between midnight and 5am.”

According to Highways, the cameras will use ANPR number plate recognition to identify drivers.

The Highways spokesperson said, “After the cameras have been switched on and tested, there will be an initial period of grace when drivers breaching the restrictions will be issued with a warning letter rather than a penalty charge notice.

“We will keep residents informed with further details in advance of the camera enforcement of the bus lanes coming online.”