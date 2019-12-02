New shop in £6.5 million Langney Shopping Centre extension open for business

The first shop in the £6.5million Langney Shopping Centre extension is open for business.

Costa Coffee is the newest addition to the retail centre and opened its doors on Thursday (November 28).

Costa Coffee at Langney Shopping centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191128-101809008

Langney Shopping Centre manager, Neil Avis, said, “It’s a very popular brand with people of all ages and will complement our existing food and beverage offer. This is an exciting time for the centre and numerous people have told me how much they’re looking forward to shopping in the new extension now it’s up and running.”

Costa will be joined by Home Bargains in the New Year.