New shop announced for Eastbourne’s Beacon

A fashion chain has announced it will be opening a new branch in The Beacon this month.

The Australian fashion jewellery brand Lovisa is the latest signing for the new mall of the £85 million shopping centre extension in Eastbourne.

Launched in 2010, Lovisa now has more than 300 stores in 14 countries across the world. The brand says it takes inspiration from couture runways and current street style to deliver new, on trend, must-have styles to its customers at reasonable prices.

Fitting out is now well underway for the new store with an opening date due mid-May.

Andrew Rice, fund manager at Legal & General, said, “Lovisa is a great signing for The Beacon and we are thrilled to welcome such an inspirational brand to Eastbourne. It joins an impressive line up of stores in the extension and the good news is that we will be announcing more signings very soon.”

A Lovisa spokesperson said it ‘delivers 150 new styles to its stores every week’ and ‘prides itself on bringing affordable jewellery and accessories to customers and giving expert advice on current trends, styling techniques and personalised tips to customers’.

James Shepherd, executive vice president at Lovisa, added, “We are very excited to be opening a new store at The Beacon. Bringing on-trend jewellery at affordable prices for any occasion every day.”

Lovisa joins H & M, Next, FatFace, Paperchase, New Look, Flying Tiger, Jack Wills, Schuh, JoJo Maman Bébé and Nando’s in the 170,000 sq ft extension to The Beacon which is funded by owners Legal & General.

Cineworld is currently also fitting out with an opening date announced for July 12.