New research shows the impact of lockdown on mental health and dignity in East Sussex

It highlights the challenges faced by health and social care services in East Sussex, with 73 per cent of carers saying that lockdown restrictions had a negative impact on the mental health of the people they care for.

More than half (56 per cent) of carers reported that the restrictions had also significantly affected the dignity and independence of the person they care for.

Kate Terroni, chief inspector of Adult Social Care at CQC, said, “This important new research from CQC underlines the stark challenges faced by people in health and social care.

New research by the CQC shows the negative affect that lockdown has had on the mental health and dignity of those with care needs.

“The recent pressures on services, the emergence of the Omicron variant and the impact this is having on the availability of workforce – a workforce that CQC reported to be exhausted and depleted in our State of Care report in October, continue to impact on the availability and quality of care people receive.”

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, supported the findings by the CQC.

She said, “The findings in the CQC’s survey echo what we’ve heard from patients about their recent experiences.

“What concerns me, is the finding that three in five are not confident that feedback they give about their experience of health and social care services is used to help make care services better.”

The latest research follows warnings CQC made in October 2021 that unless action was taken, the country faces a “tsunami of need” in care without immediate action.

CQC and Healthwatch England launched #BecauseWeAllCare last year to encourage feedback on the current care offered. It hopes that this will allow issues to be identified and tackled more effectively.

Sir Robert Francis QC, chair of Healthwatch England said, “Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, public feedback has played an important part in helping the NHS and social care services spot and respond to issues caused by the virus.

“It is vital people have the opportunity to share their views and experiences of care whether they have needed treatment for COVID or other illnesses.

“Their feedback will help services understand both key national and local issues and the steps they can take to serve patients better.”

Those wishing to make their voice heard about this matter are asked to fill out the feedback form on the CQC website.