New project funded by the National Lottery launches for disabled people in Eastbourne

Possability People’s Community Employment Service is launching the ‘Get Set Opening Doors’ project in January 2022 so disabled people can overcome barriers they might face getting a job.

‘Get Set Opening Doors’ takes a long term approach by supporting participants both during the recruitment process and when they have found employment.

Angela Graham, the service manager, said, “Our approach is unique. The service has been designed and is delivered by people with a lived experience of overcoming health barriers in the workplace. We support people whose health condition impacts them so much they cannot see a way forward. Most of our participants have complex health conditions, often with additional issues in their life; they feel very far away from the job market.

Jordan Meacher, from ‘Get Set Opening Doors’ with one of the participants. Photo by Possability People. SUS-210812-150937001

“We work with people at the start of their personal recovery, people who are used to saying ‘I can’t - I can’t see how, I have no hope’. Many people want to work but are afraid of failing or feel their health will be a barrier to getting and keeping a job. And for some people, the world has become too overwhelming, they are isolated and afraid”.

Ken Lynch, who was a participant in December 2020, said, “I had been with Get Set only eight months when I found work after three years of being on other services, waiting and with no hope. This would not have happened without the help and skill of the team.

“I almost gave up looking but Possability People would not let me, and now I work part time working ten hours a week at a local clinic. Fantastic.”

Lucy, who joined the project in June, said, “The team’s continued support gave me the confidence to apply for jobs that I might have overlooked before; they reminded me I have strong skills. I have now received two job offers within the same week! Now I will have a much more healthy relationship with work and with progressing in my career”.

‘Get Set Opening Doors’ will run at The Friends Meeting House on Wish Road from January 4. Anyone who wants to take part can phone the team on 01273 894044 or email [email protected]