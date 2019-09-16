New plans revealed for future of ESK site in Eastbourne

A new set of plans for the future of the ESK site in Eastbourne have been revealed.

The popular discount store in Courtlands Road said it would be closing in July 2020, as owner Bob Beevis announced his retirement.

ESK retail outlet in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

ESK in Eastbourne to close

Now plans are being put forward to demolish the retail unit and build 136 homes on the site, including flats and houses.

The plans, available online on a website called The Courtlands, also include a 346m² commercial unit which could accommodate a small supermarket or doctors’ surgery for the community.

It would include 138 new parking spaces, 1.5 per household, and 35 per cent of the homes would be allocated for affordable housing.

There would be 10 parking spaces for customers to the commercial unit, and a play park in the middle of the site.

There will be seven two-bedroom homes, 27 three/four bedroom homes, 25 one-bed flats, and 77 two-bed flats.

Those behind the plans say it will reduce traffic in the area, improve the appearance, and have a positive ecological impact.